Bhubaneswar: The state government Friday evening told reporters that there has not been any rise in new COVID in the state.

According to state health department, out of the total 7,577 samples tested, total positive cases stood at 60 by Friday evening while the total numbers of recovered patients in the state stood at 21. With one person dead, the state now has 39 active cases of the global pandemic.

“We have tested a total of 7,577 samples till Thursday night and the total cases of COVID 19 in the state stand at 60. The state has reported one death from the disease till now while 104 persons are in hospital isolation,” Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of the government on COVID-19 said.

Bagchi also said that it has come up with a new helpline especially dedicated to farmers to get their woes registered and resolve it within 24 hours.

“A new call centre under the name of ‘Ama Krushi’ has now been started by the government to register the woes of farmers relating to lockdown. The helpline is available on 18001025166. This will be operational from 12 noon to 8:00pm every day from Monday to Saturday,”

The government also said that a 200-bed Hospital is now all set to be dedicated to the people in Puri. The hospital has come up with the active support of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). The state government further said that the violations for COVID rules are still going unabated in the state.

Bagchi said, “From 16th April morning to 17th April morning, 122 cases have been registered by the police in the state for violation of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 out of which 117 cases are for violation of lockdown, 1 case for rumour-mongering and four cases have been registered for other related issues. Overall, 252 persons have been arrested by police for different violations.”

The government said that food and accommodation along with health facilities have been provided through 2,583 camps for around 77,500 ‘Guest Workers’ in the state. These workers are from various other states of the country. The government also claimed that 3,36,601 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 5,411 gram panchayats. Similarly, in 113 urban local bodies 36,418 persons have been provided with food.