Bhubaneswar: With a dip in the occurrence of thundershowers across Odisha, the state Sunday witnessed a rise in day temperatures as Jharsuguda in the western region was the hottest at 43.5 degree Celsius.

As many as 11 places across the state recorded maximum temperatures at or above 40 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its evening weather bulletin.

Bolangir was the second-hottest at 42.4 degree Celsius, followed by Titilagarh (42), Sambalpur (41.9), Sundargarh (41.8), Boudh (41.5), Hirakud and Sonepur (41.3 each), Nuapada (41), Bhawanipatna (40.8) and Rourkela (40.1).

While Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 37.5 degree Celsius, Cuttack recorded 40.1 degree Celsius.

“There will be no large change in the maximum temperature over the next three days and thereafter, the state will witness a gradual rise of 2-4 degree Celsius,” the IMD said.

The IMD, in its forecast for Monday, said that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind speed of 30-40 kmph were very likely to occur in the afternoon or evening hours in some places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangapur and Rayagada.

PTI