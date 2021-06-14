Cuttack: In the last 52 days, Odisha has sent 1,577 containers carrying 29,313.583 metric tonne (MT) of medical oxygen to 17 states facing shortage of the lifesaving gas in treating Covid-19 patients, an official said Sunday.

According to ADGP (Law and Order) YK Jethwa, who is also the nodal officer overseeing the logistics for the transportation of oxygen, Odisha Police is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transportation of oxygen.

As many as 125 containers were dispatched from Angul with 2036.562 MT of medical oxygen and 339 tankers were sent from Dhenkanal with 5647.33MT of the lifesaving gas. While 312 containers carried 6358.494 MT of the gas from Jajpur, 801 tankers have so far left Rourkela with 15271.197 MT of medical grade oxygen.

While Andhra Pradesh has so far received 465 tankers containing 9111.371 MT oxygen, Telangana got 387 tankers with 6894.439 MT of liquid oxygen. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, received 239 tankers filled with 4416.418 MT of medical oxygen.

Haryana has received 182 containers filled with 3331.793 MT of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen have so far been sent to Maharashtra, while 836.711 MT of the lifesaving gas filled in 50 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 68 tankers have carried 1319.962 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh, while 67 containers with 1182.6 MT of the gas have been sent to Madhya Pradesh. Around 22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent to Delhi, while four tankers with 107.89 MT of medical grade oxygen have been sent to Punjab.

While Karnataka received 21 tankers with 424.99 MT of oxygen, 3 tankers with 66.14 MT of the lifesaving gas have so far been sent to Bihar. Two tankers carried 25.29 MT of oxygen to Chandigarh, while 21 tankers with 405.068 MT of the gas have been sent to Kerala. West Bengal, on the other hand, received 29.1 MT oxygen filled in a tanker.

Jharkhand and Rajasthan have so far received 52.1 MT and 39.42 MT of oxygen respectively filled in two tankers each.

PNN