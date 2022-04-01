Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Senior Men’s Hockey Team is all set to travel to Bhopal to participate in the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022.

The team will be led by Jr. Indian forward Sudeep Chirmako and coached by former Indian player Edgar Mascarenhas

Hon’ble Sports Minister Sri Tusharkanti Behera and Chairman, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Sri Dilip Tirkey interacted with the players, distributed team jerseys, and wished the players and the support staff the very best for the Nationals.