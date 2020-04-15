Bhubaneswar: Setting a ‘Zero Transmission’ target against COVID-19, the Odisha government claimed Wednesday that the state has already reported lowest rate so far as detection of positive cases are concerned in India.

National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit said this while briefing the media here. “The challenge before us is to achieve zero transmission of the corona disease. Odisha has reported just 1.08 per cent positive case against the national average of around five per cent,” Pandit said.

Pandit informed that of the total 5,537 samples tested so far, Odisha reported only 60 positive cases. It helped in keeping the rate down to 1.08%.

Pandit said that the cooperation and discipline of the people have kept coronavirus in check in Odisha. People of Odisha are strictly following norms like social distancing. They are staying at home and washing hands regularly to maintain hygiene,” she said.

“A COVID-19 infected person can easily transmit the virus to 406 people in 30 days without lockdown. However, if an infected person remains in lockdown and obeys all norms, he/she will transmit the virus to only two persons,” Pandit said.

“Since there is a lockdown, we have to identify these two persons who have been infected from a COVID-19 patient. Then we have to treat those two persons and make the rate of transmission zero. People must obey the lockdown norms in letter and spirit and help the state to achieve ‘zero transmission’,” added Pandit.

Pandit also had an explanation when asked about the low count of coronavirus tests in Odisha. “So far we have tested the suspected cases and the persons showing symptoms. Or people who have come in contact with a positive case. Now, we will expand and test asymptomatic persons also,” said Pandit.

She also rejected allegations that coronavirus tests are confined to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other urban areas only. Pandit claimed the tests are being done in all districts. “We have conducted tests of 200 persons each in Malkangiri and Kalahandi. We have also tested 300 people in Bolangir to name a few,” Pandit pointed out.

“We tested 300 people in a containment zone and four positive cases who had no such flu symptoms. We will have to completely stop transmission with the help of people as lockdown and home stay has benefited Odisha. It has ensured a low rate of transmission in Odisha,” added Pandit.

“Like natural calamities and cyclones, Odisha will also win over the COVID-19 by adopting the ‘Zero Transmission’ goal,” said a senior official in the health department here.

