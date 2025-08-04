Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Shilpi Mahasangha Sunday announced to hold a statewide protest from August 6, demanding development and empowerment of artisans and weavers in the state.

The federation called for the immediate formation of a functional governing council to oversee the development activities and ensure long-pending welfare schemes reach traditional craftsmen.

According to an official statement from Odisha Shilpi Mahasangha, the council was originally established to act as a vital bridge between the state government and the artisan community.

However, due to administrative negligence and lack of political will, the council has remained dormant, failing to support thousands of weavers, handloom workers, and artisans across the state.

Demands include a hike in wages for traditional weavers, training programmes, raw material procurement at subsidised rates, promotion of local crafts and a permanent council office near Khandagiri area in City.

Despite previous government announcements, schemes meant for weavers and artisans have failed to benefit the ground-level beneficiaries. The Federation accused the current administration of merely continuing the schemes of earlier governments without effective implementation. The federation urged the inclusion of experienced artisans on the council’s board, arguing that their participation would lead to more realistic and impactful policies.

They stressed that Odisha, known for its rich craft traditions, must preserve its cultural heritage by supporting rural artisans with proper schemes and financial assistance. The protest campaign will begin August 6 in the districts of Khurda, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore, where symbolic protests will be held to highlight local issues.

The next phase of agitation will commence August 11, covering other districts of Western Odisha.

PNN