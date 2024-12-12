Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s classical dance, Odissi, and its vibrant folk dances have captivated audiences at the ongoing 9th International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The cultural stage at the Odisha pavilion has emerged as a major attraction, drawing praise from visitors for its rich artistic offerings.

Highlights of the performances include the Odissi dance recital ‘Ahe Nila Shaila’, which beautifully showcased Jagannath culture. Folk dances such as Dalkhai and Rasarkeli had spectators tapping their feet, while the Pashu Mukha dance brought mythological themes like Hari-Arjuna (Nabagunjar) and Mahishasurmardini to life. The Kandhei Nacha (puppet dance) from Ganjam district was particularly popular with children, adding a playful charm to the showcase. Culture Minister Surjya Banshi Suraj lauded the performers, stating, “Odisha’s dance traditions are timeless. They refl ect the essence of our rich Odia culture and heritage. The mesmerising performances at the Gita Mahotsav offer audiences a unique opportunity to connect with Odisha’s cultural legacy.” As the state partner for this year’s Gita Mahotsav, Odisha has gone beyond dance to highlight its cultural diversity. The pavilion features exhibitions of traditional arts, crafts, textiles, cuisine, and tourist attractions, drawing admiration from Indian and international visitors alike. Daily performances of classical Odissi and folk dances such as Gotipua, Ghoda Nacha, Dhemsa, Ghumura, and Bajasal bring Odisha’s vibrant traditions to life. Each dance narrates stories deeply rooted in the state’s cultural and historical legacy. The folk dances Dalkhai and Rasarkeli, traditionally performed during festivals like Nuakhai and Puspuni, received widespread applause for their dynamic rhythm and expressive storytelling.

International visitors have been especially impressed by the intricate choreography and the narrative depth of the performances. The festival, first held in 2016, is a celebration of cultural and artistic heritage. This year’s edition runs until December 15, with Odisha’s pavilion, inaugurated December 5, standing out as a testament to the state’s commitment to preserving and promoting its artistic legacy on a global stage.