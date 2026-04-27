Bhubaneswar: The second day of the Junior and Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship 2026– 27 witnessed high-intensity performances and remarkable achievements in the Senior Men’s Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) category, highlighting the growing depth of talent in Indian gymnastics.

Representing Odisha, Tapan Mohanty emerged as the All-Around Champion in the Senior MAG category with an outstanding score of 73.433, delivering a consistent and technically strong performance across all apparatus.

His victory marks a significant achievement for the host state and underscores Odisha’s rising prominence in the sport.

He was followed by Yogeshwar Singh of Haryana, who secured the second position with a score of 72.667, and Shayan Sharma, who finished third with a score of 71.268, completing a highly competitive podium lineup.

The day’s events were attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Sudhir Mital, President of the Gymnastics Federation of India, and Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India, whose presence added significance to the championship and encouraged participating athletes.

Adding to the success of the host contingent, Odisha qualified for the Senior MAG Team Championship Final, further reinforcing its strong performance at the national level.

Day 2 of the championship successfully showcased elite-level competition, determination, and excellence, setting the stage for an exciting finale in the upcoming events.