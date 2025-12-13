Bhubaneswar: In a landmark move towards preparing a comprehensive Odisha State Master Plan, aligned with the visionary PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for integrated infrastructure development, Commerce and Transport (C&T) department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) here Friday.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, DC-cum-ACS Anu Garg, General Administration and Public Grievance department ACS Surendra Kumar, and C&T Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, along with secretaries from various government departments.

BISAG-N DG T P Singh and his team were also present on the occasion. This partnership is set to strengthen digital governance, enable integrated infrastructure planning, and pave the way for a future-ready Odisha. BISAG-N is an autonomous scientific society that primarily uses space and geo-spatial technologies for national development, e-governance.

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is a transformative initiative aimed at accelerating India’s infrastructure development through a coordinated and integrated approach. Its core objective is to break departmental silos by ensuring that multiple ministries and agencies work together for seamless project execution, reducing delays and optimising the use of resources such as land, funds, and technology.

By enhancing connectivity across road, rail, air, and ports, the plan seeks to lower logistics costs, improve supply chains, and stimulate industrial growth. Leveraging digital tools and geospatial technologies, Gati Shakti enables data-driven planning, real-time monitoring, and better governance.