Bhubaneswar: To provide startup founders mentoring and a networking opportunity, the second edition of the Odisha Startup Carnival was inaugurated at Kalabhoomi here, Sunday. The 14-day event offers a platform for stakeholders in the state’s startup ecosystem to learn from each other’s ways of achieving growth and scalability. With support from Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog, the AIC-Nalanda Institute of Technology Foundation organised the inaugural ceremony in collaboration with Fluid Ventures, a SEBI-registered earlystage venture capital fund, and the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL). The carnival was inaugurated by Brahma Mishra, president of Utkal Chamber of Commerce Limited, and Jayashree Mohanty, district governor and president of Luminous Infoways.

In his address, Mishra affirmed the industry’s support for startups, recognizing them as the pivotal growth component in entrepreneurship-based economy. Mohanty emphasized the state’s commitment to reaching new heights of excellence, taking adequate measures to support entrepreneurs from all sections of society. Founder of Fluid Ventures Amit Singal said, “Odisha is evolving as one of the choicest destinations for startup investment by angels and VCs across India.” Echoing similar notions, Durga Prasad Gouda, chief executive officer of AIC-Nalanda said that Odisha Startup Carnival is poised to be a significant programme for all stakeholders in the startup ecosystem, facilitating startups to create successful and scalable ventures. This edition of the Odisha Startup Carnival is expected to attract a substantial footfall, including industry experts, academia, startups, innovators, incubators, mentors, investors, and corporations from diverse fields and sectors across the nation. As per information, interested startups can access relevant information and register for the programme at https://osc.aicnitf.in/.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP