Cuttack: The Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) Wednesday decided to postpone the polling date of all bar associations in the state affiliated to OSBC.

The polling was scheduled to be held April 25. Owing to coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown, the polling has been postponed.

In a press release, OSBC, secretary, JK Samantsinghar said the polling date has been deferred till further notification. “The ongoing situation caused by COVID-19 has forced OSBC to take such a decision,” Samantsinghar mentioned.

The OSBC’s decision came after requests from various bar associations to postpone the elections in view of coronavirus, it was learnt.

Earlier, the council had fixed March 28 as the election date. But at the special committee meeting of OSBC which was held March 18, it was decided that the elections to be held April 25 in view of coronavirus outbreak.

PNN