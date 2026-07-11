Bhubaneswar: With nearly 9,000 people losing their lives to drowning over the past five years, Odisha has intensified efforts to tackle one of the state’s most preventable challenges through a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach focused on prevention, awareness, and community participation.

The first State Consultation on Drowning Prevention, organised by the Child in Need Institute (CINI) under the global theme ‘Unite to Turn the Tide’ brought together health experts, disaster management authorities, technical institutions, development partners, community representatives, and officials from the state and Central governments to develop a roadmap for reducing drowning deaths across the state.

The event also marked the launch of the month-long World Drowning Prevention Day 2026 awareness campaign, which will run from July 10 through August 15.

According to official government data, nearly 9,000 people have died from drowning in the state over the past five years, underscoring the need for sustained intervention. Odisha’s long coastline, extensive network of rivers, ponds, reservoirs, and canals, along with recurring floods and cyclones, make the state particularly vulnerable to drowning incidents.

Experts at the consultation identified inadequate supervision of children, lack of swimming and water survival skills, unsafe water crossings, poor awareness of water safety and insufficient protective infrastructure around water bodies as key factors contributing to drowning deaths.

They also highlighted limited public knowledge of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, which often reduces the chances of saving victims after they are rescued.

Another emerging concern raised during the consultation was the growing influence of social media. Experts said taking selfies, photographs, or videos while swimming in ponds, rivers and other water bodies has become an increasingly risky trend, with many people ignoring basic safety precautions, leading to fatal drowning incidents.

The consultation followed the state government’s announcement of a comprehensive statewide drowning prevention initiative. The measures include identifying drowning hotspots, improving safety infrastructure around water bodies, training community lifeguards, expanding swimming and water survival skill programmes, and strengthening public awareness campaigns.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Manas Pratim Roy, assistant director general at the Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, emphasised the need to implement India’s National Strategic Framework for Prevention of Unintentional Injuries, including drowning, through evidence-based interventions, stronger interdepartmental coordination and active community engagement.