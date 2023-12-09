Rayagada: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch Saturday arrested two wildlife criminals from Rayagada district and seized one live pangolin and other incriminating materials from their possession.

STF sources here said, acting on a tip-off, a team of STF conducted a raid on NH-326 (Berhampur-Rayagada) near Akhusingi Square under Padampur police limits of Raygada district and arrested the wildlife criminals.

STF identified the accused as Samsan Raita (45) of Gajapati district and Asmin Sabar (28 ) of Raygada.

In this connection, a case in this regard has been registered and the accused persons will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Gunupur.

The live pangolin was handed over to DFO, for safe custody.

Investigation is underway.

