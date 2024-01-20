Boudh: STF of Odisha Crime Branch has arrested one wildlife criminal and recovered a leopard skin, among other incriminating materials from his possession, STF sources said Saturday.

The source added that based on intelligence input, an STF team conducted a raid near Ranipathar village under Purunakatak police limit in Boudh district Saturday.

During the raid, one wildlife criminal, identified as Goutam Behera, was apprehended and one leopard skin was recovered from his possession.

Behera was arrested under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and forwarded to the JMFC court in Harbhanga.

The leopard skin seized from him will be sent to the Director Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for biological examination, STF sources concluded.

UNI