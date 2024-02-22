Bhubaneswar: The STF of Odisha police with the help of Mayurbhanj police have apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 302 grams of contraband brown sugar and other incriminating materials from his possession.

STF sources Thursday said that based on intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF at Tato Biunria under Karanjia Police station in Mayurbhanj district on the intervening night of February 21 and 22 against illegal dealing/possession of Narcotic Drugs.

During the raids, the drug peddler identified as Khirasindhu Samal was apprehended and contraband brown sugar (Heroin) weighing 302 grams and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession.

The accused was arrested and produced before the court of Additional District Judge cum Special Judge, Karanjia as he failed to produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials.

STF sources said the accused was earlier booked as brown sugar was seized from his possession.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 75kg of brown sugar, 202 grams of cocaine, more than 120 quintals of marijuana, 3kg 630 grams of opium and arrested more than 187 drug dealers/peddlers.

The STF also destroyed 39 kg of seized brown bugar in last year.

UNI