Bhubaneswar: Showing solidarity with states facing acute shortage of medical oxygen, the Odisha government has so far sent 241 tankers carrying 4,410.462 metric tonne (MT) of the life-saving gas to ten different states.

The ten states include Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh has received the highest quantity of 1,404.83 MT medical oxygen in 68 tankers, followed by Telangana (1,124.179 MT in 67 tankers), Madhya Pradesh (417.55 MT in 25 tankers), Haryana (528.782 MT in 27 tankers), Uttar Pradesh (362.42 MT in 20 tankers), Maharashtra (211.16 MT in 13 tankers), Chhattisgarh (182.931 MT in 12 tankers) and Tamil Nadu (116.22 MT in six tankers) in the last 11 days.

Also read: COVID-19 infected youth spends 3 days under banyan tree in Kalahandi, hospitalised

In addition to the above, two tankers with 33 MT of oxygen were also sent to Delhi and one tanker with 29.32 MT to Punjab.

These tankers were loaded at oxygen plants in four districts — Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Sundargarh (Rourkela).

The lion’s share of medical oxygen – 1,844.412 MT was sent in 98 tankers from Rourkela. A total of 1,314.53 MT, 458.02 MT and 793.5 MT of medical oxygen were sent in 65, 28 and 50 tankers from Jajpur, Angul and Dhenkanal districts respectively.

PNN