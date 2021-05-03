Koksara: In a bizarre incident, a COVID-19 infected youth of Chhilipamal under Koksara block in Kalahandi district spent three days and three nights under a giant banyan tree in the village.

The incident surfaced three days later and the patient was admitted to a local Covid care hospital by the administration for treatment.

According to a source, the 23-year-old youth named Khirod Nayak of Dalguma panchayat had to take shelter under the tree as he had no other way out after he got infected with COVID-19.

Khirod had been attending his ailing mother Sunadei (45) who suffers from Kidney disease and was being treated at Kalahandi district headquarters hospital (DHH). The youth got infected when he was at the DHH. He had returned home April 28, a villager said.

The family has a very small thatched house to live in. For the safety of other members, the youth decided to stay away under the tree.

On being contacted for her views, Koksara Block Development Officer (BDO) Manisha Das said, “Khirod got infected at Bhawanipatna DHH. With the advice of doctors treating his mother there, the youth had recently returned home. However, we had no information earlier.”

Notably, Khirod is now under treatment at Parla COVID-19 hospital.

PNN