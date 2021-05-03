Bhubaneswar: Accepting an earlier recommendation of the Odisha government, President of India Ram Nath Kovind Monday issued an order for the compulsory retirement of tainted IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak.

Notably, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been emphasising on high degree of morality and integrity in public service.

The Chief Minister had recommended the Central government for the compulsory retirement of Pathak – a 1987 batch IFS officer of Odisha cadre, as part of Odisha government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

The State government had previously suspended Pathak on charge of possessing disproportionate assets to a tune of Rs 9.35 crore beyond his known sources of income which he failed to account for.

PNN