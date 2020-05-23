Bhubaneswar: A five member team of technocrats including two Odias created an app to help track and trace COVID-19 patients.

The app, called iTrac, helps create QR codes for venue tracking, for temperature scanning, for tracing contact made by a coronavirus positive person, administers self-quarantine and helps you stay updated with location of confirmed cases.

The app crafted in Singapore is the effort of a team of people spread across India and a few other countries. The app helps to compliment governement agencies in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two Odias, Nishant Nihar and Sipun Pradhan, are part of the team that created this app. Sipun is in Singapore while Nishant stays in Bhubaneswar.

“We intend to see if this can be applied for use in Odisha. The app has been accepted for pilot testing in Sri Lanka. We are in talking process with states like Rajasthan and countries like Nepal,” said Nishant.

The app works to create a feature for venue tracking using QR codes, has ingrained temperature scans, an immunity passport and Karma Wallet to incentivise people to self test and self quarantine and does all the other functions that the Aarogya Setu app does with regards to tracing and testing with added data privacy features like incognito mode.

All data is stored locally here. Till the point of time a patient has tested positive, all data will strictly remain private. Also, with incognito mode, only spatial geographic location of people is shared and not their personal data

Nishant further added that iTrac offers a host of facilities that are unavailable in current COVID-19 tracing apps, including a QR enabled mode (in addition to Bluetooth), recording a timeline of past events, a back tracing mechanism which can inform everyone about their involvement with any positive COVID-19 person, proximity heat map to be sure of fake alarms and venue tracking to gauge all crowded places.

It can be downloaded from itrac.io

“We have tried to reach out to various members of the government and many bureaucrats but nothing concrete as of now,” Nishant said.

PNN