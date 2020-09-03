Bhubaneswar: Odisha Minister of Textile and Handicrafts, Padmini Dian is the latest to have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. The Minister is presently under home quarantine.

The minister has requested those who have come in contact with her in the past few days to get their samples tested for COVID-19 and isolate themselves.

The virus has hit the top rung of Odisha’s politicians with several Ministers and MLAs having tested positive for the coronavirus and some even undergoing treatment.

Prominent amongst the ones who have tested positive for the virus are Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh, BJD vice-president and Badamba MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, Chandbali MLA Byomkesh Ray, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak, Khandapara MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik.

Notably, Odisha reported 3631 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

