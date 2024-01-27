Nayagarh: At least three girls died and 10 others were injured when a bus carrying students of a private coaching centre collided with a truck in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, police said Saturday.

The accident took place at Sahalabhanga jungle in Daspalla area when the bus with 50 students was heading towards Bolangir district for a picnic Friday.

Two students died on the spot, while another girl succumbed to injuries on way to hospital, they said.

The injured students are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police have launched an inquiry into the accident and detained the driver of the truck.

PTI