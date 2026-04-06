Cuttack: The Odisha government has barred entry and operation of commercial vehicles older than 10 years registered in other states, aiming to improve road safety and streamline transport systems.

The directive, issued under instructions from Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, insists that all regional transport offices (RTOs) enforce the decision taken at the 301st State Transport Authority meeting held July 19, 2023.

As per the order, no new permits will be granted to such over-age vehicles for operations within Odisha. Authorities have also been directed not to process address changes, ownership transfers, or tax-related transactions for these vehicles.

All RTOs and ARTOs have been instructed to strictly implement the decision.

However, such vehicles can pass through Odisha and use state roads. The order will not apply to such old vehicles already registered in Odisha earlier, he added.

“This order will not be applicable for private vehicles and other commercial vehicles like trucks,” the officer clarified.

Some states like Uttar Pradesh have already implemented such a decision, which will help in supporting the state’s economy and enhance safety in public transportation, he said.

The move aims to improve road safety standards, reduce the number of unfit vehicles on the road, and reduce air pollution from old vehicles, the official said.