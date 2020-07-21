Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T model of governance, the state government will bring in all public services under a common platform so that people will get all services by logging into the website named OdishaOne. The website will be launched in a month, official sources said.

Electronics and information technology department has developed a common frontend interface to make it more convenient for citizens. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy Tuesday held a meeting to this effect, Tuesday.

Electronics and IT secretary Manoj Mishra said this portal is not a substitute to departmental e-governance applications. It is an integrated service delivery framework for G2C services either through self mode or through common service centre (CSCs) mode.

“OdishaOne portal has been designed in such a way that various departmental applications can utilize this framework irrespective of their level of automation. Citizens will access online services of various departments through this single portal,” Mishra said.

IT special secretary Manoj Patnaik said as of now seven G2C services like issuance of birth certificates, issuance of death certificates, payment of holding tax, payment of trade license fees, payment of water bills, payment of electricity bills, booking of tickets of OSRTC buses have already been integrated with the portal.

The chief secretary directed different departments to link their e-governance portals with OdishaOne portal. He asked the officials to integrate it with the payment gateways of banks and Paytm. The IT department was asked to complete the portal and make it live within a month.

It was decided in the meeting to build in different modules like CSC module, service management module, transaction management module, financial management module, among others to the website in different phases.

The website will be integrated with services of the revenue & disaster management, agriculture & farmers’ empowerment departments available in e-district.