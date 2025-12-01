Bhubaneswar: The state government is seriously considering bringing a separate cow-protection law to shut down illegal slaughterhouses and cow smuggling, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichadan said Saturday, adding that a clear picture in this regard is likely to emerge in the next Assembly session.

After holding discussions with a delegation which had staged hunger strike at Lower PMG in City, demanding cow protection, Minister Harichandan said that the sentiments of every citizen of our country towards the holy cow will never be allowed to be hurt. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strong leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the double-engine government in Odisha is seriously committed to cow protection,” he added.

Members of the delegation included the chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Dharamsala MLA Himanshu Shekhar Sahu, Bhadrak MLA Sitanshu Shekhar Mohapatra, Mahakalapada MLA Durga Prasanna Nayak along with other representatives.