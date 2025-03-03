Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday decided to celebrate Panchayati Raj Diwas April 24, instead of March 5 on the birthday of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik—earlier. The decision was taken to align the celebration of the day with National Panchayati Raj Diwas which is observed April 24. The government said that March 5 will be marked as a special day to honour Biju Babu, which won’t be a public holiday. March 5 was being celebrated as Panchayati Raj Diwas in Odisha since 2020. However, April 24 is celebrated as National Panchayati Raj Diwas during which Panchayat representatives of various states are felicitated. April 24 will also be observed as Lok Seva Diwas