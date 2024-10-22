Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday announced the closure of two of its ecological hotspots – Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district and Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district – in view of an impending severe cyclonic storm.

Both the Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara districts have been identified as “Red Zone” as the IMD forecast a severe cyclonic storm will cross the east coast between October 24 night to October 25 morning. These two districts could bear the brunt of the calamity, officials said.

The Forest Department has announced that the Bhitarkanika National Park (BNP) and Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) will remain closed to visitors and tourists from October 23 to October 25.

According to BNP park authorities, the date of reopening will be decided keeping in view the prevailing situation in the areas.

The cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coast during the night of October 24 or morning of October 25.

According to the forecast, the cyclone is likely to trigger heavy to extremely heavy rain accompanied by high-velocity wind of 100 to 110 kilometres per hour.

“This is to inform all the visitors or tourists that Similipal Tiger Reserve will remain closed for them from October 23 to 25 due to a possible cyclone storm likely to hit Odisha,” an official notification said, adding that there will be no entry or exit from the Tiger Reserve for visitors or tourist vehicles during this period.

“The Tiger Reserve will be re-opened after assessment of the situation,” the notification said.

As per the forecast made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to cross between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal.

The IMD’s projected cyclone track indicated that it would cross near Balasore and Bhadrak district, a revenue department official said.

PTI