Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is going to set up nine new medical colleges in the state, informed Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said Tuesday.

Of the nine, four will be dental medical colleges and one Ayurvedic institute.

“We have decided to set up four MBBS colleges at Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur districts, four dental colleges at Burla, Berhampur, Bolangir and Keonjhar, besides an Ayurvedic college in Mayurbhanj district,” Mahaling told media persons.

Besides, the new medical colleges with 100 MBBS seats each at Phulbani in Kandhamal district and Talcher in Angul district will start functioning from the current academic year, he said.

Mahaling thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for approving the new medical colleges for Odisha, which will help meet the required number of doctors in the state.

Mahaling was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the maiden Healthcare Summit 2025 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.

In his address at the event, the minister emphasised the state’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and medical education.

He informed the gathering about the recruitment of over 4,000 doctors and paramedical staff last year and plans to recruit more than 5,000 medical personnel this year.

Efforts will be made to fill up 1.5 lakh vacant government posts within five years, the minister said.

Sunil Gupta, chairman of CII Odisha State Council, underscored Odisha’s growing role in the national healthcare landscape and the importance of public-private partnerships in driving future growth.

