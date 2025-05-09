Bhubaneswar: As many as six places in Odisha Friday recorded maximum temperatures at or above 40 degree Celsius while hot and humid weather conditions prevailed in 11 districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Sambalpur was the hottest place in the state, recording a temperature of 40.6 degree Celsius, followed by Hirakud and Angul (40.1) and Jharsuguda, Titlagarh and Boudh (40). All these places are located in the western region of the state.

The coastal areas, including Bhubaneswar (39.2) and Cuttack (38.8), experienced hot and sultry weather due to high relative humidity levels above 70 per cent, the IMD said, adding that similar weather conditions were likely to prevail for five more days till May 14.

“Heatwave and hot and humid conditions very likely over the districts of Odisha during May 9 and May 14,” the IMD said in a release, adding that there were no significant weather systems over Odisha.

The weather office said that hot and humid conditions prevailed in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts in the coastal region.

The IMD issued a ‘yellow warning’ (be aware), predicting hot and humid conditions in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack and Jajpur on Saturday.

The weather agency suggested people avoid heat exposure, wear light-weight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, cover their heads and use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

The people are advised to use ORS, homemade drinks such as lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water and buttermilk to remain hydrated. Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration, the IMD said.

PTI