Bhubaneswar: Odisha has no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said Thursday, assuring residents of adequate availability of fuel across the state.

Patra said sufficient LPG stocks are in place and there are no restrictions on the private sector supplying up to 50% of the cooking gas required by hotels.

His statement comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East and concerns over possible disruptions in fuel supplies.

India has secured an LPG cargo from Iran to help meet domestic demand, marking the first such purchase since 2019, Officials said. The development follows indications that the United States may ease some sanctions on Iran.

Sources said the cargo was originally intended for China but was redirected to India after strategic negotiations. The shipment is expected to arrive soon at Mangaluru port.

The LPG will be distributed among three state-run oil companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, to ensure a steady supply across the country.