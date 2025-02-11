Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday announced that the state government will extend mid-day meal (MDM) scheme to students in Classes IX and X.

Speaking at an event in Cuttack, CM Majhi announced this decision.

The move comes after the government’s decision November 30 last year to increase material costs for midday meals in primary and upper primary schools under the PM Poshan scheme.

According to a notification from the Department of School & Mass Education to district collectors, the per-student meal cost for Classes I to V was raised from Rs 5.90 to Rs 7.64, while for Classes VI to VIII, it was increased from Rs 8.82 to Rs 10.94.

