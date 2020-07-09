Bhubaneswar: With COVID-19 death cases rising rapidly across Odisha, the state government Thursday decided to constitute an expert panel to examine the cause of the deaths in the state, Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das said.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting presided by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.

Minister Das said that the expert team will consist of specialist doctors, scientists from the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Drugs Controller and Director Medical Education and Training (DMET).

After examining the cause of the increasing number of deaths in the state, the expert team will also submit a report regarding the cure and prevention of the disease, Das added.

Besides, in the meeting, it was also decided that awareness camps on the use of immune system drugs will be held.

The minister further said that the AYUSH director of Odisha has been asked to submit a report mentioning the quality and efficacy of the Ayurvedic medicines available in the market.

PNN