Bhubaneswar: Odisha will soon have a foolproof online software through which the forest diversion proposals could be dealt right from the time of initiation to the final sanction and issue of the certificates.

Participating in an interactive session with the forest officials, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra directed forest officials to develop foolproof online software and advised Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of different departments to make use of the latest provisions of forest laws for expeditious implementation of the critical infrastructure and development projects.

The forest officials, he said, should be properly oriented and appraised about the recent permissive provisions of the law that allow infrastructure projects and other developmental interventions in the forest land.

The Chief Secretary directed the department to circulate a simplified guideline with frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers among the district and field level officers of both the forest and user departments.

The department was also asked to organise a regular orientation programme of the forest and revenue officers and update them about the latest position of the law regarding development of the critical socio-economic infrastructure.

Additional Chief Secretary Mona Sharma said around 13 types of essential projects could be approved under latest FRA for which the permission of the use of forest land to the extent of one hectare could be given by the DFOs.

The Chief Secretary directed to identify appropriate land for compensatory afforestation (CA) in lieu of the diverted forest for maintaining ecological balance over the years.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Sishir Kumar Ratho said the land identified for land bank should be permissible and appropriate for compensatory afforestation. He advised that the land categories like the degraded revenue forest, patara jungle, jhada jungle would be ideal for compensatory afforestation.

UNI