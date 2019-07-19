New Delhi: A month after a delegation led by Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhusan met state health minister Naba Kishore Das and Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in Bhubaneswar June 4, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday said that the state will come onboard the scheme ‘soon’.

Replying to a question of Trinamool’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the union minister told the Lok Sabha that West Bengal, Telangana, Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and Punjab have so far not joined the scheme.

That said, he argued that Ayushman Bharat scheme was in the interest of the people and urged the states to join the scheme in their larger interest.

He further added, “I have written to the CMs of these states urging them to join the scheme. The Odisha government has responded. They are on board now and will soon join this scheme.”

Rajasthan and Punjab have also showed positive approach, he added.