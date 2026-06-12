Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Friday that the state government will provide free education to economically disadvantaged students from kindergarten to the postgraduate level.

CM Majhi made the announcement at an event marking two years of his administration, calling the initiative a step toward inclusive development for students from economically weaker sections.

“A people’s government began two years ago,” he said, adding that citizens can now raise questions and participate more openly in public discourse.

PNN