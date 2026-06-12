Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said his post was a sacred means of serving people and not a seat of power as he completed two years in office.

He said two years ago on this day, a new era of good governance began in Odisha by the Lord Jagannath’s mercy and blessings, and people’s unwavering trust. The first BJP government in Odisha was formed on this day in 2024 after the party won the Assembly polls June 4.

In a message to the people on the occasion, Majhi highlighted his ascent from a humble family from the tribal-dominated Keonjhar district, and said, “I am one of you; your brother, your son, your Mohana.”

“For me, this chief minister’s post is not a post of power, but a sacred means of public service. As a son of this soil, I was given the sacred responsibility of serving the people under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Referring to his early life, the chief minister noted that his journey began as a teacher and progressed to being a sarpanch and later an MLA. “Today, I have maintained the spirit of service even after holding the highest responsibility in the state.”

Expressing gratitude to the people, Majhi said, “My dream is to build a prosperous, strong and developed Odisha. This dream is not mine alone; it is the collective resolve of four-and-a-half crore Odias. Let us dedicate ourselves completely to the service of Utkal Janani (motherland) and accelerate this trend of development further through collective efforts.”

“Every moment of my life is dedicated to the service of this holy land and will always be. Your unwavering love and trust are my only resources in this development journey. You are the real heroes of this continuous service sacrifice,” the chief minister said.

Majhi, a four-time MLA from Keonjhar, took the oath of office as the chief minister of Odisha on June 12, 2024. He was a surprise pick by the BJP leadership after the party ended a 24-year-old BJD government headed by Naveen Patnaik.