Bhubaneswar: All the tourist spots of Odisha will be open to the public from October, said Odisha Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Sunday – on occasion of World Tourism Day.

Briefing reporters about the decision, Panigrahi said, “Odisha government has already planned to open tourist spots in the state. Further steps regarding the opening of the tourist places will be taken following the COVID-19 guidelines.”

Though Panigrahi didn’t reveal the exact date of opening, he said that the tourist spots may be opened from the first week of October.

On the other hand, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has commenced much-awaited MoBus service to Puri & Konark on World Tourism Day, September 27, Sunday.

According to CRUT, Route 50 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station (Master Canteen) to Puri, whereas Route 70 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station to Konark.

PNN