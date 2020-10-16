New Delhi: Union Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday said that Odisha would play a key role in realising Mission Purvodaya, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which calls for balanced development of the country with eastern India leading the way.

Pradhan said this while addressing the ICC National E-Conference on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat: Focus: Downstream Industries in Steel, Chemical and Petro-Chemical sector organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICC) in association with Ministry of Steel and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas here.

He said Odisha’s natural advantage in mineral resources and having large ports offer unique opportunities for industrial growth. He said both steel and petrochemical sectors and their ancillary industries are uniquely poised to leverage the opportunities and further expand their footprints.

The Union Minister emphasised that port-led economy can be a game-changer for Odisha.

“The Centre is doing massive work in inland waterways in the state. Paradip port has emerged as the numero uno port of India. Dhamra and Gopalpur ports are playing important roles,” said Pradhan. Pradhan said that ensuring minimum government and maximum governance will be key to enable our industries to create wealth for society.