Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday approved a proposal for the creation of a dedicated Special Security Battalion for providing security to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and to ensure proper crowd management, an official said.

It was envisioned and conceptualised to render security, better facilitation of devotees, and crowd management measures at Shree Jagannath temple. The temple draws thousands of devotees every day, the official said.

Official sources said that while the daily footfall of devotees was estimated to be about fifty thousand, it doubles and triples on weekends and on important religious occasions.

“The anticipated flow of devotees is likely to witness a substantial increase after the dedication of the new Heritage Corridor Project – Srimandir Parikrama prakalp to the public,” the official said.

The new battalion would have the primary responsibility of providing security to the temple and they will be specially trained for better crowd management and tourist/devotee facilitation for ensuring a hassle-free and orderly ‘darshan’ by the devotees, said the Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Ashish Singh.

The Special Security Battalion would comprise around 1,190 personnel and it would be placed under the command and control of the Superintendent of Police, Puri, he said.

While the temple stands over about 10 acres of land, now after the opening of the Heritage corridor, the area would increase threefold. There will be a big open space to go around the temple and its periphery. This apart, the security of the temple is the top priority of the government, Singh said.

Meanwhile, with a large number of devotees from across Odisha and outside thronging the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri to seek the blessings of the Lord Jagannath during the New Year period, the authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ at the shrine.

In view of the rush at the shrine, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has taken a host of measures to ensure hassle-free darshan for the devotees, an official said, adding that the local district police have also made arrangements and installed CCTV cameras outside the temple with barricades.

While special security arrangements have been made at the temple, the local police have also deployed special police personnel, home guards, and lifeguards for tourists near the sea beach.

PTI