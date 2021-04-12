Bhubaneswar: Odisha will receive 2.71 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine Monday, said Bijay Panigrahi, director of Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking about the shortage of vaccine in Odisha, Panigrahi said that the ongoing ‘Tika Utsav’ has been put on hold at as many as 700 vaccination centres in the state. The drive will resume after receiving the fresh lot of vaccines.

“Besides designated centres, vaccination is also underway at eight work places in Bhubaneswar, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Koraput and Khurda,” he added.

Notably, the vaccination drive in Odisha was severely hit due to shortage of vaccine. However, some centres have meanwhile resumed vaccinating as the state received 2.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine April 10.

“We received 2.5 lakh doses of vaccine as against our demand of 25 lakh doses. So we have sent the vaccines to the district where the caseload is higher,” the director had stated Sunday.

