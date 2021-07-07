Bhubaneswar: Around 10,000 high school teachers will be newly recruited by Odisha government through online and computer based test (CBT), informed director of state Secondary Education department Wednesday.

The exams will be conducted soon, he added.

The department has sought permission from the government to invite financial bids for the purpose from agencies empanelled by the OPSC and OSSC for conducting the recruitment test, a senior official said.

“In the first meeting of the Technical Committee held July 1 this year, it deliberated on the recruitment drive and keeping in view the necessity of completing the process expeditiously, the committee unanimously proposed for inviting ‘limited tender’,” the SE’s director expressed.

The state Finance department has approved a proposal for filling up 4,445 vacancies of Hindi, Sanskrit and physical education teachers in secondary schools. Moreover, the approval for filling up around 6,000 posts of trained graduate teachers (TGT) is underway, the director mentioned writing a letter to Principal Secretary of the department.

The vacancies of posts of TGT, Hindi, Sanskrit and physical education teachers as on February 1, this year stand at a total of 12,500 which is nearly 34 per cent of the total sanctioned posts, the letter read.

Recruitment of new teachers will be based on online competitive test. The director’s office has sought permission for inviting financials bids within two-week’s time period for conducting the test on time.

PNN