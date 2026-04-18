Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday said it will set up a State Institute for Transformative Initiatives (SITI), which will function as a policy think tank to drive evidence-based governance, innovation and cross-sectoral coordination.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had proposed the establishment of SITI Odisha while presenting the annual budget for 2026-27.

“The SITI will serve as a think tank of the state government – an apex policy research and strategic advisory body – to align with the vision of ‘Samrudha’ Odisha 2036 and ‘Viksit’ Bharat 2047,” an official statement said.

It would function in place of the State Planning Board, which was dissolved July 18, 2024.

“As conventional planning mechanisms have become obsolete now, SITI Odisha will provide a forward-looking framework anchored in strategic policy thinking, innovation, cooperative federalism, and measurable outcomes. It will ensure strategic direction at the highest level,” an official said.

The SITI will guide the state government on six themes, such as economy and finance, rural economy and livelihoods, employment and urban development, ideation and innovation, energy transition, environment and forests, mining and natural resources, the statement said.

It will comprise a governing council with the chief minister as the chairperson. In addition, there will be a vice-chairperson, four full-time members, nine ex officio members and two special invitees.

An attached office under SITI Odisha – State Monitoring & Evaluation Office (SMEO) – will serve as the state’s nodal institution for evidence-driven governance, the statement said.

SITI Odisha will function under the administrative control of the Planning and Convergence Department, it added.