A kid enjoys a mango in front of his thatched hut at Matamatha Mahanadi Ring road, Cuttack.
With nature slowly regaining its glory during lockdown, a butterfly sits on a flower at Khannagar Park, Cuttack.
Members of Janamangal Parishad thank CM Naveen Patnaik for declaring Bande Utkal Janani as state anthem at PMG square.
A worker sanitizing a bus before its departure from the Badambadi Bus Terminus in Cuttack.
Vehicles cause a huge snarl on the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack road as people come out in huge numbers