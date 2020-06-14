Raja celebrations in Cuttack
A man feeds pigeons in Silver City
Puri witnesses downpour
Weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar
Weekend shutdown in Cuttack
Bhakt means devotee, someone wildly enthusiastic about someone or something. Hindi defines it as anuragi, someone offering unconditional and eternal...Read more
The Enforcement Directorate and the Modi government may have reasons to have a pat on their own backs after word...Read more
A week after the Facebook fiasco, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has replaced the entire media team. In the...Read more
Every state government has taken upon itself the task of bringing back their migrant workers home. After the factories had...Read more