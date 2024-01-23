Members of ‘Subhas Sangathan’ organise procession in Cuttack holding 127-feet-long Tricolour on occasion of Netaji’s birth anniversary
Netaji Jayanti: Students pay tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose at Bhubaneswar’s Rasulgarh Square
Two girls sketch during a competition organised in Bhubaneswar
Members of Utkal Sammilani garland statue of Veer Surendra Sai at Bhubaneswar’s VSS Nagar on his birth anniversary
Students visit Netaji Birthplace Museum in Cuttack on Subhas Bose’s birth anniversary
