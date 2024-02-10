Trees start shedding leaves along Puri-Konark marine drive as Spring Season draws near
Shivling ’emerges out of soil’ at Gopabandhu Park in Cuttack
Suggest A Correction
Guess who’s wearing a new hat? Anil Kumar Lahoti, the ex-bigwig at the Railway Board, has just become the head...Read more
The arrest on 31 January evening and subsequent remand of now former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Enforcement Directorate...Read more
The Bard famously wrote, “If music be the food of love, play on.” Music, we were told, transcends geographical borders,...Read more
BJP-ruled Uttarakhand may soon become the second state in India and the first after Independence to have a Uniform Civil...Read more