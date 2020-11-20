Public transport vehicles being sanitised in Bhubaneswar
Winter Session of Odisha Legislative Assembly begins (Pic – I&PR Dept)
An artist makes a clay idol of Lord Kartikeswar
Paddy procurement is arguably the most important agri-business activity in the state that runs for five months in two phases...Read more
Maneka Gandhi Nothing is sweeter than a baby of any species: Nothing angers us more than when a human baby...Read more
Union Home Minister Amit Shah branding the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir ‘Gupkar gang’ has raised quite a few...Read more
Sometimes timing plays a decisive role in shaping one’s life and future. A move a little earlier or a little...Read more
Leave a Reply