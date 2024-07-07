Rath Yatra: Pahandi ritual of Holy Trinity in Puri
Monsoon rain in Bhubaneswar
Rath Yatra at various places in Cuttack
Rath Yatra at various places in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
American President Joe Biden, who is 81, says he will not drop out of the election in November and intends...Read more
Putting speculations to rest, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appointed Manoj Kumar Singh as the new Chief Secretary of...Read more
French President Emmanuel Macron’s gamble of a snap parliamentary poll has miserably failed to pay off in the first round...Read more
There could be a debate on whether it was politically correct for the newly-elected Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om...Read more