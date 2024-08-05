Waterlogging occurs in various parts of Bhubaneswar following heavy rains
Kanwar Yatra: Devotees stand in a long queue outside Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar to perform ‘jalabhishek’
Suggest A Correction
Wayanad, a hilly district in north Kerala, came face to face with the wrath of nature in the early hours...Read more
The dictionary defines the word ‘propaganda’ as being ‘information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote a...Read more
The Pooja Khedkar scandal is causing quite a stir and revealing some ugly truths about our bureaucracy. The rot runs...Read more
Misuse of power and authority seems to be the birth right of many in high positions in our country. Especially...Read more