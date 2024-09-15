Rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar
Walkathon held from Giri Durga temple to Ramadevi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar to raise awareness about Subhadra Yojana
What is today India’s dominant political force, the Bharatiya Janata Party, has had a history of putting a pause on...Read more
This column has previously talked about the Odisha cadre’s rise. Here’s another example. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, a senior IAS officer...Read more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suffered a jolt after the Left-of-the-Centre New Democratic Party (NDP), that had helped him...Read more
The latest announcement by the European Observatory Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) is disturbing and alarming. It has revealed that...Read more