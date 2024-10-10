Saptami puja held across various Durga puja pandals in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
The National Conference-Congress alliance will form the government after winning a comfortable majority in the Jammu and Kashmir elections, while...Read more
After Germany it is now the turn of Austria to let a Far-Right, neo-Nazi party to come within striking distance...Read more
E xactly a year ago on this day, Hamas militants unleashed their reign of terror on Israel, setting in motion...Read more
Fans of the Prime Minister, and there are many, sense a drift and a lack of purpose in this third...Read more